Crashes Close I-95 in Both Directions in Old Lyme: CT DOT

Multiple crashes have closed Interstate 95 in both directions in Old Lyme on Saturday morning, according to Connecticut Department of Transportation.

CT Travel Smart said the first crash was reported at 7:37 a.m. and has closed the northbound side of the highway between exits 70 and 71.

State police said at least one vehicle rolled over in the crash on the northbound side of the highway. LifeStar was called and responded.

Less than an hour later, a second crash was reported on the southbound side of the highway, CT Travel Smart said. It has closed the highway between exits 70 and 71.

There is no word when the area will reopen.

Authorities have not released details on the extent of any injuries.