New London

At Least 1 Person Transported to Hospital After New London House Fire

Getty Images

At least one person has been transported to the hospital after a fire at a home in New London on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Blackhall Street around 5:45 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, the home was reported to be occupied at the time the fire broke out.

Local

coronavirus pandemic 1 hour ago

Growing Concerns Over Spread of COVID-19 Virus Variants as Vaccine Rollout Continues

weather 2 hours ago

Windy Start to the Week

At least one person has been transported to the hospital, officers said. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New Londonfire investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us