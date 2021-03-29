At Least 1 Person Transported to Hospital After New London House Fire

At least one person has been transported to the hospital after a fire at a home in New London on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Blackhall Street around 5:45 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

According to police, the home was reported to be occupied at the time the fire broke out.

At least one person has been transported to the hospital, officers said. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.