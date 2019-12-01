Six People Sent to Hospital, Including Firefighter, After Stubborn New Haven Fire

Ten people are out of their home after a house caught on fire in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said they were called to a home on Quinnipiac Avenue around 2 p.m. after getting a report of a basement fire.

When crews arrived, they said they could see smoke and there was fire showing from the corner of the first floor of the home, possibly coming from the basement.

Ten people were displaced, including seven children, New Haven Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana said.

Five residents of the building and one firefighter were transported to the hospital with non-serious injuries, Fontana said.

Multiple crews responded to the two-alarm fire, according to the fire department.

There is no word on the extent of the damage.