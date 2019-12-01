Six People Sent to Hospital, Including Firefighter, After Stubborn New Haven Fire

fire-quinnipiac-ave-new-haven
Stringr.com

Ten people are out of their home after a house caught on fire in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said they were called to a home on Quinnipiac Avenue around 2 p.m. after getting a report of a basement fire.

When crews arrived, they said they could see smoke and there was fire showing from the corner of the first floor of the home, possibly coming from the basement.

Local

Clinton 3 mins ago

Clinton Police Desperately Need More Toy Donations

Hamden 5 mins ago

Hamden Police Increase Patrols After Recent Shootings

Ten people were displaced, including seven children, New Haven Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana said.

Five residents of the building and one firefighter were transported to the hospital with non-serious injuries, Fontana said.

Multiple crews responded to the two-alarm fire, according to the fire department.

There is no word on the extent of the damage.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us