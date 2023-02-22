Crews Battle Massive Fire on Castle Property in Woodstock

Firefighters are actively working to put out a massive fire at a barn on the property of a castle in Woodstock.

The Woodstock Volunteer Fire Association said a three-alarm fire is ripping through a structure on Brickyard Road.

Firefighters confirmed a large barn on the castle's property is the structure on fire.

The Chris Mark Castle, named after its owner, was listed for $35 million in 2021. The castle was built in 2010. Mark, the descendent of a Chicago steel tycoon, designed the castle for his two young daughters.

The castle itself has seven floors, nine bedrooms, and seven full baths. There is even a moat outside the castle. Tucked away in a rural neighborhood, the castle overlooks a 30-acre pond.

The castle itself is not ablaze. Firefighters are working to extinguish what they're describing as a fully involved fire.

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time.