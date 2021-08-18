West Hartford

Crews Investigate After Chemical Reaction in Back of Garbage Truck in West Hartford

Officials are investigating after chemicals thrown in the back of a garbage truck reacted and a cloud formed in West Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said the driver of a garbage truck contacted them at 7:44 a.m. and said someone threw containers of chemicals into the back of the truck on Ballard Drive and they appeared to be reacting and creating a white cloud.

Firefighters and police officers responded and found smoke coming from the back of the truck and liquid leaking from it.

More firefighters and crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit responded and evacuated the area around the truck.

They started to investigate to try and determine which chemicals were involved, and used meters to check the area.

After about three hours, officials had determined which chemicals were involved and said an environmental clean-up contractor will remove them.

Fire officials said the incident was contained to the garbage truck and the street immediately surrounding and no homes were evacuated.

No one reported being ill.

Based on the information available, no lasting environmental impact to the air or water is expected, according to fire officials.

West Hartford Police Department, ENCON police and members of the DEEP Emergency Response Unit are investigating.

Fire officials said the disposal of household chemicals can be hazardous and there are specific procedures already in place to do so.

Part of Ballard Drive will remain closed until the cleanup is completed.

The Town of West Hartford sponsors hazardous materials waste collection days twice a year and the next one is Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Hartford Department of Public Works on Brixton Street.

