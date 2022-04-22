Stratford

Crews Put Out Large Brush Fire Near Sikorsky Airport

Stratford firefighters worked to put out a brush fire that stretched 45 acres near Sikorsky Airport on Friday.

Crews battled the fire for about three hours before it was deemed under control.

The blaze happened in the area of Access Road and Sunset Avenue in the marsh area. Firefighters were called to the large outdoor fire at approximately 2:25 p.m.

About 60 firefighters responded to the scene. Windy conditions made it hard for firefighters to contain the blaze, and it spread quickly.

There were no injuries to anyone including firefighters, civilians and wildlife, fire officials said.

Several towns provided mutual aid.

Residents are being reminded to check the State of Connecticut website for the daily fire danger report. Firefighters are advising people to be mindful of the fire prevention tips related to outdoor fires during the dry weather season.

