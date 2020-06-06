Milford

Crews Rescue Two Fishermen in Milford

Milford Fire Department

Crews rescued two fishermen who were swept off a sandbar in Milford Friday night following dangerous weather conditions.

Crews believe extreme fog conditions and poor visibility, along with the full moon resulted in a stronger tide and current than normal.

Milford Fire said the fishermen were rescued off the sandbar of Charles Island.

One man was found treading water after being swept off the sandbar and into the current. Crews said they found him by the sound of his voice.

Another man was found in chest-deep water with a headlamp which helped crews locate him.

Both men were treated by paramedics at the scene but refused transportation to the hospital, according to crews.

Milford Fire is reminding people to be cautious of the two opposing tides where the sandbar is located.

