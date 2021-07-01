State Trooper Injured in Crash in Hartford

Crews said a state trooper was injured during an accident in Hartford Thursday night.
Officials with Troop H told NBC Connecticut that they responded to the area of Market Street and Morgan Street at approximately 9:10 p.m.
Connecticut state police said injuries were reported and the person injured, who was the state trooper, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
A police cruiser was involved in the crash.
The extent of injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.