Hartford

State Trooper Injured in Crash in Hartford

Crews said a state trooper was injured during an accident in Hartford Thursday night.

Officials with Troop H told NBC Connecticut that they responded to the area of Market Street and Morgan Street at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Connecticut state police said injuries were reported and the person injured, who was the state trooper, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A police cruiser was involved in the crash.

The extent of injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.

