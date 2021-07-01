State Trooper Injured in Crash in Hartford

Crews said a state trooper was injured during an accident in Hartford Thursday night.

Officials with Troop H told NBC Connecticut that they responded to the area of Market Street and Morgan Street at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Connecticut state police said injuries were reported and the person injured, who was the state trooper, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A police cruiser was involved in the crash.

The extent of injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.