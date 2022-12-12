Crews Respond to Large Warehouse Fire in Vernon

Several fire departments are at the scene of a large warehouse fire in Vernon on Monday morning.

Police said the fire came in shortly before 2 a.m. and is at the corner of Brooklyn Street and Vernon Avenue.

The building that is on fire is a large warehouse.

Crews from multiple departments are working to put out the fire.

Eversource is reporting 121 customers without power.

Vernon Avenue is currently closed between West Main Street and Lindon Place. Brooklyn Street is also closed between Vernon Avenue and Court Street.