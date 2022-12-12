vernon

Crews Respond to Large Warehouse Fire in Vernon

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Jennifer Howe

Several fire departments are at the scene of a large warehouse fire in Vernon on Monday morning.

Police said the fire came in shortly before 2 a.m. and is at the corner of Brooklyn Street and Vernon Avenue.

The building that is on fire is a large warehouse.

Crews from multiple departments are working to put out the fire.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Eversource is reporting 121 customers without power.

Vernon Avenue is currently closed between West Main Street and Lindon Place. Brooklyn Street is also closed between Vernon Avenue and Court Street.

Local

Canton 3 hours ago

Snow Creates Slick Driving Conditions in Parts of Conn.

Milford 12 hours ago

Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Milford

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

vernon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us