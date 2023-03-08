Naugatuck

Crews Responding to Fire in Naugatuck

Firefighters are responding to a fire on Lantern Park Drive in Naugatuck.

Fire officials said there are no reports of injuries.

The address is listed as condominiums and officials said four units are affected, 10 people are displaced and the American Red Cross has been called to assist.

Naugatuck
