Crews Responding to Large Brush Fire at Mohegan Park in Norwich: Fire Officials

Firefighters are responding to a large brush fire in Mohegan Park in Norwich, according to the Yantic Fire Engine Company.
A Facebook post from the fire department says the initial reports were that there were multiple fires around the park.
They said all Norwich firefighters are responding and mutual aid has been called.
