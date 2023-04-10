Norwich

Crews Responding to Large Brush Fire at Mohegan Park in Norwich: Fire Officials

Breaking News NBC Connecticut graphic
NBC News

Firefighters are responding to a large brush fire in Mohegan Park in Norwich, according to the Yantic Fire Engine Company.

A Facebook post from the fire department says the initial reports were that there were multiple fires around the park.

They said all Norwich firefighters are responding and mutual aid has been called.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us