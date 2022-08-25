Crews Working to Remove Garbage from Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield After Fire

A garbage truck caught fire in the area of 580 Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and police warn that could cause traffic delays.

Police said officers and firefighters responded, found fire in the cargo area of the garbage truck and the contents from the truck were released onto the Silas Deane Highway.

The fire is under control, but there might be traffic delays as the contents from the garbage truck are removed from the road.

