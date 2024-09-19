Cromwell man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 9 in Berlin

A Cromwell man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 9 in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon, according to state police.

The crash happened on Route 9 North around 4:14 p.m.

State police said Paul David Krampitz, 65, of Cromwell, was driving a Harley-Davidson in the left lane near exit 33 when a Chevrolet Impala struck him and he was thrown from his motorcycle.

Krampitz was taken to New Britain Hospital, where he died, state police said.

The other driver refused medical treatment.

The director of communications at Yale Divinity School said their records show that Paul Krampitz attended and graduated from Yale Divinity School.

The highway was closed for several hours on Wednesday afternoon.

State police are investigating and ask anyone with information or video to call Trooper Dean at Troop H at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.