CT business owner lied about paid medical study to violate women: court docs

A Connecticut business owner is accused of lying to several women about a fake medical study in which he would physically violate and photograph them for money, according to an arrest warrant.

State police have arrested 35-year-old Brian Casella, of Bethel, who owns a business called Vivid Events, described as a source for DJ entertainment, event lighting and more.

The company, which is based in Brookfield, is a well-known and reputable company that assists with events such as weddings, according to authorities.

An investigation into Casella began in August when a woman reported a situation involving him. Casella, who was the woman's employer, allegedly approached her about a fake clinical trial that she'd get paid to participate in.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The woman told authorities that Casella described the study as "sending sounds of the victim's digestive system in order to ascertain the nature of her food sensitivity." By participating in the study, the woman was told she would make anywhere from a few hundred to even a few thousand dollars, according to the warrant.

Casella told the woman she couldn't tell anyone about the study, including his wife. Once she signed a contract, the woman was told to lay on the floor, and exposure her stomach so that Castella could listen, the warrant reads.

Authorities said the tests went on for about a year, and the woman reported that Casella would violate her more and more with each test. He eventually told her to fully exposure herself, and would touch her inappropriately without her consent, the warrant states.

The woman reported that he would place his ear on her stomach so that he could "hear her digestive sounds with his ears better than a stethoscope." He also told her she needed to take sleeping pills and provided them to her, but she said she did not feel comfortable doing that, according to the warrant.

Casella would also turn off all surveillance cameras during these tests, which allegedly took place at his business on Federal Road. The woman eventually told Casella she no longer wanted to participate in the trial, police said.

During the investigation, police spoke with a gastroenterologist who said they were "unaware of any company which would hire or pay a civilian with no medical training or experience, to conduct medical testing."

Police said Casella admitted to performing the tests, and apologized for letting it get out of hand. He told authorities that he's had a fetish his whole life, which he's never really addressed. He went on to say that he knew it was wrong, but did it anyways.

Casella told police that he kept photos and videos of "a lot" of women on a hard drive, saying he's been doing it for years. Detectives found over 1,000 photos and videos, and said they're aware of more victims. He said he would post ads on Craigslist advertising a medical study and would "utilize other means to recruit victims," the warrant states.

He did pay the women with cash, but lied about where the money was coming from, authorities said.

Casella turned himself in and was arrested for fourth-degree sexual assault on Friday. He posted a $10,000 bond and is due in court later this month.

Authorities are looking to get in touch with other women that have been victimized by Casella. You can contact Detective Barbero at 860-904-0493. All calls will remain confidential.