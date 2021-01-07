coronavirus vaccine

CT Commission to Host Virtual Conversation: COVID-19 Vaccine in the African-American Community

By Caitlin Burchill

As the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine continues, community leaders want to instill confidence in the distribution system and the shot.

Thursday night, state experts are answering questions and anxiety about the vaccine, specifically for folks in the African-American community.

The Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity, and Opportunity, which advises the legislature, is gathering local Black leaders to educate people about the vaccine virtually.

Executive Director Steve Hernández says this is important for the public, especially the African-American community who has experienced a history of maltreatment and therefore mistrust in our public health system.

“It’s critically important for our people to trust us, especially the African-American community to trust this vaccine that we build conversational structures that are ongoing so people can make choices that are good for them and the long-term health of their families,” he said.

The commission is encouraging people to become part of the conversation now instead of participating in the aftermath of the community wide rollout.

“The hallmark of our civic engagement and this democracy is informed choice. And informed choice really is a two way street.”

This event will take place Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 5 p.m via Zoom Facebook Live. You can find it by going here: www.Facebook.com/CWCSEO

Panelists:

  • Shawn T. Wooden, State Treasurer of the State of Connecticut
  • Dr. Deidre S. Gifford, DPH Acting Commissioner & DSS Commissioner of the State of Connecticut
  • Dr. G. Duncan Harris, CEO at Capital Community College
  • Dr. Tabitha B. Fortt, Family Medicine Specialist
  • Dr. Fred McKinney, Professor at Quinnipiac University

AGENDA

  • 5 p.m. Welcoming remarks by Steven Hernández, CWCSEO Executive Director
  • 5:10 p.m. Panel discussion  moderated conversation by Steven Hernández\
    • a.         Shawn T. Wooden, State Treasurer of the State of Connecticut;
    • b.         Dr. Deidre S. Gifford, DPH Acting Commissioner & DSS Commissioner of the State of Connecticut;
    • c.         Dr. G. Duncan Harris, CEO at Capital Community College;
    • d.         Dr. Tabitha B. Fortt, Family Medicine Specialist;
    • e.         Dr. Fred McKinney, Professor at Quinnipiac University;
    • f.          James Michel, CEO at Access Health CT
  • 6:15 p.m. Closing Remarks by Steven Hernández 

