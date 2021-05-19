CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 1.19%; Hospitalizations Continue To Drop

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 1.19% Wednesday as virus hospitalizations continue to drop.

Of 19,088 tests reported, 228 came back positive.

There are 145 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of 23.

Six new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 8,204.

Wednesday marked the loosening of many COVID-19 related restrictions that have been in effect. The state Department of Public Health released new guidance, with some differing recommendations for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.