CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 1.19%; Hospitalizations Continue To Drop

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 1.19% Wednesday as virus hospitalizations continue to drop.
Of 19,088 tests reported, 228 came back positive.
There are 145 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of 23.
Six new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 8,204.
Wednesday marked the loosening of many COVID-19 related restrictions that have been in effect. The state Department of Public Health released new guidance, with some differing recommendations for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.