CT Dept. of Administrative Services Commissioner, Chief Operating Officer, Leaving; Gov. Names Next Commissioner

Gov. Ned Lamont has named a new commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services to take over after Josh Geballe, the commissioner of the department and chief operating officer, leaves his current role for a new role at Yale.

Geballe has accepted a job with Yale as its new senior associate provost for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

He will serve as managing director of the Office of Cooperative Research and partner closely with the Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking and its executive director, according to Yale.

Geballe is a graduate of Yale College and the Yale School of Management.

Lamont will be nominating Michelle Gilman, of Colchester, to lead the Department of Administrative Services. Gilman has served as deputy chief operating officer since March 2020.

Gilman previously served as assistant state comptroller under former Comptroller Kevin Lembo and as chief of staff in the Office of the Secretary of the State.

Geballe plans to leave service with the state effective Feb. 14.

Gilman’s nomination is being forwarded to the Connecticut General Assembly for its advice and consent.