CT Hair Salons Will be Allowed to Use Blow Dryers When they Reopen

Connecticut hair salons will be allowed to use blow dryers when they reopen, a reversal of the original guidelines outlined last week, a spokesperson for Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed Monday.

The state originally said that hair salons opting to reopen on May 20 would not be allowed to use the blow dryers, citing concerns about circulating particles through the air.

Salon owners and workers have expressed concerns that the guidelines for reopening are reopening, many concerned about blow dryers, which are used for coloring and styling. Those who work with ethnic hair said blow drying is essential for some of the services they offer, and the restriction would make it impossible for them to do their jobs.

The blow dryers were not the only concern. Some fear reopening on May 20 is unsafe for workers and clients, and say it will be difficult to get the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning and disinfecting materials necessary to meet the state guidelines.

Others pointed out that the nature of their business makes staying 6 feet apart impossible, and worried that their spaces are too small to follow spacing restrictions necessary for social distancing.

The guidelines for hair salons opting to reopen are as follows:

For Hair Salons:

Maximum 50 percent capacity

Appointments only

Waiting rooms closed

Workstations 6 feet apart

Physical barriers where possible

Contactless payments preferred

Tools soaked in disinfectant between clients

Hand sanitizer & cleaning wipes at entrance points

High-contact areas & bathrooms cleaned frequently

Limit conversation where possible.

Employees to wear facemasks and face shields or eye protection

Employees to provide clean smock for each customer

Customers to wear facemasks or cloth face coverings

Increased ventilation and airflow where possible

State officials have said they are open to hearing from salon owners and workers to see if they can tweak the guidelines.