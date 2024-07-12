CT Humane Society looking for more foster families

The Connecticut Humane Society is looking for more foster families; people who are willing to open up their homes until these animals have a permanent place to live.

"I've been fostering Christina since about the end of June, so I've had her for a couple weeks now, and it's been really great," said Amber Brzezinski of Bristol.

Brzezinski says she loves fostering animals. She's been part of the foster care program with the Connecticut Humane Society since she lost her own dog two years ago.

"I tell people all the time that it's my calling because it's so difficult to give them back, but I just feel so inclined to this position," said Brzezinski.

The Connecticut Humane Society says there is a great need for volunteers right now during the summer months when so many people travel.

"We're always looking for more foster families. Again, tailored on your schedule, and your family's ability to do short-term, long-term fostering. We also look for families who can crisis foster," said James Bias, executive director of CT Humane Society.

But the organization is also trying to find a forever home for Christina, a mixed breed who is only nine months old. They're hoping to find an adult-only family with kids who are 16 or older, so they can give her the proper training.

"That positive reinforcement training is really important and making sure that all members of the household are sticking to that with her is really going to help her develop," said Kathryn Schubert, marketing and communications manager at the CT Humane Society.

Schubert says Christina is high energy, but she and her foster mom say she'll do great with a new family.

"She's probably going to grow to about 40 to 50 pounds when she's matured. That's going to mean that she's going to be a little bit bigger, and that's why her manners are going to be really important to work on," said Schubert.

If you have room in your home, Clear the Shelters is coming up next month. NBC CT is proud to team up with hundreds of shelters across the country to help find loving homes for families in need. The 10th annual adoption initiative kicks off August 10.