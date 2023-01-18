CT Lawmakers Plan to Reintroduce Federal Ethan's Law Legislation

Connecticut lawmakers plan to reintroduce Ethan’s Law, federal gun safety storage legislation, which would create national requirements for safe gun storage.

Ethan's Law is named in honor of Ethan Song, a Guilford teen who officials said was killed with an unsecured gun in his friend’s house in early 2018. Ethan would have celebrated his 20th birthday on Thursday.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, and Kristin and Mike Song will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. at the New Haven Botanical Garden of Healing Dedicated to Victims of Gun Violence on Valley Street in New Haven.

Ethan’s Law passed the House of Representatives last year as a part of the Protecting Our Kids Act.

Connecticut has its own "Ethan's Law," a gun safety measure that requires owners to safely store loaded or unloaded guns.