Guilford

CT Lawmakers Plan to Reintroduce Federal Ethan's Law Legislation

guilford police department with ethan song 062219
Song Family / NBC Connecticut

Connecticut lawmakers plan to reintroduce Ethan’s Law, federal gun safety storage legislation, which would create national requirements for safe gun storage.

Ethan's Law is named in honor of Ethan Song, a Guilford teen who officials said was killed with an unsecured gun in his friend’s house in early 2018. Ethan would have celebrated his 20th birthday on Thursday.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, and Kristin and Mike Song will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. at the New Haven Botanical Garden of Healing Dedicated to Victims of Gun Violence on Valley Street in New Haven.

Ethan’s Law passed the House of Representatives last year as a part of the Protecting Our Kids Act.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Connecticut has its own "Ethan's Law," a gun safety measure that requires owners to safely store loaded or unloaded guns.

This article tagged under:

Guilford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us