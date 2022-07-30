CT Lottery Warns of Scam Where Person Poses as Mega Millions Representative

The CT Lottery is warning about a recent scam where someone poses as a Mega Millions representative and asks for sensitive information.
Officials said the scammers are calling Connecticut residents and are telling them that they won a prize. During the call, the scammer asks for the resident's social security number.
Residents are urged to remember that the CT Lottery will never contact anyone to say they have won a prize unless they have specifically entered a 2nd Chance drawing, a promotion or a giveaway.
If you suspect a scam, you're encouraged to hang up and report it to the Federal Trade Commission here.
Mega Millions Drawings
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night. It’s the second largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the Mega Millions game, topped only by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018 in South Carolina.
One ticket sold in Connecticut won $10,000 in the same drawing. The ticket matched four white balls and the Mega Ball.