CT resident gets salmonella from charcuterie meat that has been recalled

A person from Connecticut reportedly has salmonella after eating charcuterie meat that has since been recalled, according to the CDC.

Health officials say about two dozen people are infected, including one infection in Connecticut.

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. has recalled more than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products, according to the CDC.

The recall affects the following product:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Busseto Charcuterie Sampler 18-oz. plastic tray packages of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa” LOT Code L075330300 and “best by” date on April 27, 2024. This product is sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages. The products have the establishments numbers “EST. 7543B” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection and “EST. #47967” on the package. See recall notice for more details. These items were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.



If you suspect that you may be affected by this recall, you are advised to immediately throw away or return the product. You should also wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled product with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

The infection was initially identified in an unopened sample of "Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa” collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as a part of the investigation, according to the CDC.

CDC

If you're feeling any of the following symptoms, health officials say you should call your doctor.

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



The CDC said most people who have salmonella experience symptoms between six hours and six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people usually recover after four to seven days, without treatment.

For more information about the recall, click here.