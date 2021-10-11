fall activities

CT Trolley Museum Hosts History-Inspired Pumpkin Patch Rides

By Caitlin Burchill

The pandemic has been a long ride, so many folks are trying to soak up this season before the winter weather arrives.

On Monday, families from across Connecticut were all aboard for a unique fall activity at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor.

Trolleys are taking visitors on a ride to a pumpkin patch and they’re even learning a little history along the way.

“We all had the day off, a rare occasion, and it is a beautiful fall day,” said a mom from Cheshire.

“It was really fun and it was a lot, like if you were really on the original one [trolley], even though it’s like been restored over the ages,” said 10-year-old Maya from Cheshire.

Volunteers keep the wheels turning here all year long. They’re thrilled to fill more seats this season after COVID-19 restrictions last year.

“It’s great to see everybody out here. The kids are having a good time,” said Connecticut Trolley Museum motorman Don Nordell.

For scheduling and pricing for the pumpkin patch event, head to the Connecticut Trolley Museum website.

Fall Festivities Around the State

