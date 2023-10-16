danbury

Danbury teacher's aide arrested for alleged written bomb threats at elementary school

By Angela Fortuna

Danbury Police Department
NBC Connecticut

A teacher's aide in Danbury has been arrested after a months-long investigation into several written bomb threats at an elementary school in town, police said.

Authorities said the arrest followed an investigation into apparent bomb threats at Pembroke Elementary School that started on Nov. 29, 2022. A note was found in a school bathroom that indicated a bomb was in the building, according to police.

The school was evacuated until it was deemed safe for students and staff to return. Police were unsure of who wrote the threat when the first incident happened but in the months to follow, three other similar notes were found. All of the written threats prompted evacuations, according to authorities.

The FBI assisted with the investigation. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for the teacher's aide this month and she subsequently turned herself in.

"While it is extremely disheartening to know that the culprit appears to be a school staff member, we hope that this arrest will bring some comfort to the parents, faculty and most importantly the students," Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour said in a statement.

The aide faces charges including several counts of breach of peace and threatening. She was released on a $30,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 9.

