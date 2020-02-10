Darien

Darien Man Accused of Killing Anguilla Hotel Worker Seeks Lawsuit Dismissal

A Darien man who charged with killing a hotel worker he says attacked his family on the Caribbean island of Anguilla is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed against him.

Scott Hapgood said a hotel worker, Kenny Mitchel, 27, of Dominica, showed up at his family’s room unannounced during their April vacation, demanded money and attacked them. Mitchel died, and Hapgood, who said he acted in self-defense, was charged with manslaughter.

Mitchel’s estate filed a wrongful death suit against Hapgood in December. According to the lawsuit, Mitchell died as a result of Hapgood pinning Mitchel, then applying force and pressure to his neck.

Hapgood’s attorney Michael Conroy denied nearly all allegations laid out in the Mitchel estate lawsuit, according to court documents filed on Thursday. Conroy requested the civil action be dismissed and a variety of damages and his attorney’s fees to be paid by Mitchel’s estate.

Hapgood filed a lawsuit in January against Auberge Resorts where the attack occurred. In the lawsuit, Hapgood alleges that the company continued to employ Mitchel at the upscale Malliouhana resort despite his arrest three weeks before his death on a rape charge, and that the arrest should have made him ineligible to continue to work on Anguilla, a British territory.

An autopsy report showed Mitchel died of positional asphyxia and received blunt force injuries to his torso and other areas. A Hapgood family spokesman previously said a toxicology report found that Mitchel had cocaine in his system.

