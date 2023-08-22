DCF store gets permanent location to offer school supplies and toys to families

Kids across Connecticut are stuffing their backpacks with supplies, and some families are getting a little help with everything that they need at The Olive Branch in Glastonbury.

The shop-like space gives out donations to families with cases with the Department of Children and Families, everything from toys, games books and now also school supplies.

Headed into second grade, twins Gabriel and Gaylez already know the value of an education.

“When you finish school you could get your education and you could get your driver's license. And you could get more smart when you're older,” Gabriel Mercado-DeJesus, of New Haven, said.

Now they are getting the tools they need to succeed, joining their mom and sisters at The Olive Branch to fill new backpacks to the brim with school supplies.

“It helps us a lot, knowing my mom has eight kids and has to take care of them all,” Zanyee Morison, the twins’ sister who is going into sixth grade, said.

All of the items get donated by the community to The Olive Branch before they’re given out to families for free.

“The best part of The Olive Branch is that the moms and the dads and the children can pick out what they like, they're not getting a donation left on their front step,” Jacqueline Ford, DCF community outreach coordinator, said. “It's something that they can choose that they like, and it makes the whole going back to school a lot more exciting.”

Ford originally started The Olive Branch as a pop-up toy shop during the holidays, but this month it moved into a building at St. Luke’s Parish permanently.

Tiffany Mercado said it makes all the difference for her and her kids.

“Being a mother of eight, it comes very hard around school time to be able to get them everything they need,” she said.

As a child, Mercado was placed in DCF care. Then her kids had the same experience back in 2017, the twins moving in with foster parent Sara Demerchant.

“I really worked with Tiffany to develop a relationship,” Demerchant, of Plainville, said.

Demerchant said the family’s experience is an overall example of how DCF’s Quality Parenting Program should work.

“The goal is to get the children to come home,” she said. “So she was very hesitant at first, but then we talked a little bit and I told her, you know, my goal is to make sure that your babies are home with you soon.”

The kids were reunited with Mercado by Christmas of 2018.

“Now even ongoing, not being in DCF or being involved in any type of services, they still help me and my family through the struggles,” Mercado said.

A full circle, ensuring a smooth start to the school year for the little scholars.

“I love it because they're helping, they're helping people in need with school supplies,” Morison said. “If you really need help, and you don't have that much money, you could just come here.”

On Tuesday, DCF Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes joined the State Comptroller’s Office as they made a big donation of school supplies to The Olive Branch.

“This is a site for all kids across the state who may need some a little extra help to get the school year off right,” Dorantes said.

State Comptroller Sean Scanlon hopes the donation will make a big difference for Connecticut kids heading back to the classroom.

“It's hard when you're a mom, and you see other kids have these things, and you're not able to give those to your kids,” Scanlon said. “So why DCF and why The Olive Branch is so important is because they can give those parents, those kids the feeling that they have all the stuff that they need to succeed, and what would we want to do besides make sure every kid succeeds?”

Anyone who wants to make a donation to The Olive Branch can contact Ford at DCF.