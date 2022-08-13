DCF Worker Arrested After Helping Sex Trafficking Suspect Elude Arrest: Police

An employee of the Department of Children and Families was arrested Friday after police say she helped a woman wanted on sex trafficking charges elude police.

Officers responded to the DCF office on Hamilton Street in Hartford Friday just after 4 p.m. after learning a woman wanted on child sex trafficking charges was in the building, according to police.

While in the building, the woman's assigned social worker, identified as 43-year-old Melisa Roberson, snuck the woman and the woman's 4-year-old child out of the building and drove them to another location, according to police.

Police said Roberson was aware the woman's parental rights had been removed and that she was under investigation for child sex trafficking.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Roberson later returned to the DCF office on Hamilton Street and was arrested, along with the woman who was wanted on child sex trafficking charges, police said.

The Department of Children and Families released a statement to NBC Connecticut Saturday night.

"Our administration is built upon trust - with the children and families we serve, community partners and members of the public - with whom we engage on a daily basis. We remain committed to holding ourselves accountable in transparent fashion and a Human Resources investigation has commenced," department officials said in a statement.

Due to the fact that an internal investigation must be conducted and criminal charges are pending, the DCF declined to comment further.

The 4-year-old child was returned to a foster parent, police said.

Roberson is charged first-degree hindering prosecution and risk of injury to a minor.