Deadly stabbing in Waterbury puts focus on domestic violence cases

An investigation is underway into the death of a Waterbury woman. Police have arrested the woman's husband for murder after a stabbing took place while their child was home.

Victim advocates say resources are available to help with support.

Police continue investigating what led a man to reportedly stab his wife to death in Waterbury on Friday.

Advocates who help domestic violence victims say it’s unfortunately not an uncommon level of violence since the pandemic.

“The increase of the amount of violence in our communities has exacerbated over the course of the last few years.”

Amanda Nardozzi, executive director of Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury, said she has seen more domestic violence cases lately where the abuse from a partner can vary.

“So we can have incidents where it is something that is an all of a sudden outburst of violence, or it can be an incident where it has been a pattern,” Nardozzi said.

Waterbury police said a 5-year-old was inside when the stabbing happened. Officers said the child wasn’t hurt and is in the custody of the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Dr. Christine Cocciola, an expert on domestic violence cases, said the child may have seen violence at home before.

“Children living in these homes are suffering unacknowledged child abuse because they are living in a situation that is highly stressful,” Cocciola said.

She said the trauma the child could face is likely lifelong.

“They have learned to regulate their behaviors, and as they progress in life, they learn that they cannot authentically be themselves because they're afraid of what the retaliation might be,” she said.

Nardozzi said her organization has resources available to anyone who may be experiencing abuse in their relationship at home, and urges them to reach out.

“We are available 24/7, 365 days a year to anybody needing help,” she said.

Anyone needing services can reach out to CT Safe Connect by calling or texting 888-774-2900.