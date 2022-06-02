Deep River Officials Investigate Alleged Hate Speech on Town Message Board

Deep River officials are investigating what's being described as a "message of hate" that was written on the town message board.

A resident alerted the town to the message and it was immediately removed.

"Be assured that when the responsible person or persons are apprehended, they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," the town said in a statement.

Town officials didn't specify what the message said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I suggest that we start with the recognition that this type of hatred does exist and while it offends most all of us, it can and does produce very real fear in some of us, and we ought to think a bit about that," the statement said.

State Rep. Christine Palm (D-36th district) said the message contained two racial epithets.

“I strongly condemn the use of these disgusting epithets. This is hate-speech, and I

support town officials and the police in taking this very seriously," Palm said.

"We’ve seen a rise in incidents like this across the country in recent years. That

trend has only deepened the resolve of those of us who know diversity strengthens

every community," she continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call officials at 860-526-6027.

"Our town leaders will be working with our schools, Tri-Town Youth Services Bureau, our churches, local legislators and neighboring communities to arrange for conversations and programs directed toward education, communication and healing," the statement said.