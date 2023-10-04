Deep River school district addresses mold and overcrowding concerns

How bad is the mold at a middle school in Deep River? Parents and teachers got a better idea after a report from a consulting firm was released.

But now the question is - how does the Region 4 school district move forward with the students packed at the high school?

“It’s looking like this is going to be a problem that’ll take a while to fix the middle school,” Sarah Field, a former teacher said.

That was the takeaway for parents and teachers in Deep River about the mold situation at John Winthrop Middle School. An environmental report shows extensive mold in multiple rooms in the building.

Students and staff have been placed at Valley Regional High School for safety reasons. Some teachers say crowding has become an issue.

“There are multiple classes meeting in the library. They are classes meeting in the hallways. There are difficulties with teachers having one on one conversations with students,” Field said.

Field, a former teacher at Winthrop, has kept in touch with many of her colleagues. She said the current situation at the high school is untenable.

“You’re taking classrooms that are being repurposed on very short notice and teachers are coming up from the other school without any of the supplies they need,” she said.

Region 4 Superintendent Brian J. White said the latest environmental report has provided crucial information.

“We do think a primary cause is our HVAC system but as we also heard this evening, we need to engage in a more thorough investigation into all aspects of the building,” White said.

The investigation will require some time. White said ideas like portable classrooms at the high school are being considered.

“We’re open to all of those options and we’ll be working with our staff to best determine which of those options will meet the needs of our schools and our community,” he said.

Field said she’s glad no one is in the middle school building and hopes some short-term solutions can be arranged.

“People are really good about giving each other grace and trying to work together. I do think this is a matter of urgency and it’s going to need swift decisions,” she said.

There will be another school board meeting next Wednesday to discuss plans on moving forward in the school district.