Demand for COVID-19 Tests Increasing After Holiday Weekend

The demand for COVID-19 tests is increasing and with more travelers heading to or coming back from their destinations, testing sites are expecting to see more long lines of cars.

Over the weekend, we saw long lines of cars at testing sites in Norwalk, Waterbury and Hartford. People lined up bumper to bumper to wait for their turn to take a test.

That demand also led to several sites shutting down including in Norwalk, Stamford and Vernon.

Testing staff in Norwalk said Sunday's line was the longest they've seen.

This surge in demand comes after many people gathered together and have concerns about possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

“We’re seeing that spaces are filled up rapidly already at the drug stores," said Robert Marconi, of Brookfield.

"The longest we've had to wait, yes. And we came a half an hour before the clinic opened and we waited out on Water Street," said Ashley Williams who had family members getting tested.

The state is recommending the 211 hotline to find a testing site near you. A list of testing sites can also be found here.

At Bradley International Airport, you want to make sure your insurance covers the test, otherwise you can expect to pay $125 per test.