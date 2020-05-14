Department of Labor to Give Update on Unemployment in State Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

More than 36 million U.S residents, including thousands in Connecticut, have filed for unemployment assistance since the COVID-19 pandemic struck and leaders of the Connecticut Department of Labor will be providing new information this morning.

At 1 p.m., Connecticut Department of Labor Deputy Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo will provide updates on state and federal unemployment insurance programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and federal extensions.

The Connecticut Department of Labor website said the agency has now provided more than $1.27 billion in benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the state: $511 million in state benefits; $755.6 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation; and $7.7 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

They said more than 504,000 claim applications have been received and 457,000 have been processed.

Statistics the U.S. Department of Labor released on Thursday state that Connecticut has one of the highest insured unemployment rates, 18 percent, for the week ending April 25.

States with the highest percent were California (27.7), Michigan (23.1), Nevada (22.0), Pennsylvania (21.2), Rhode Island (20.6), Georgia (20.2), Vermont (20.0), New York (18.6), Connecticut (18.0), and Washington (18.0).