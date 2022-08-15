Disturbance Call Leads to Discovery of Illegal Gambling Facility in Plymouth: Police

Plymouth police said they found an illegal gambling club while responding to a report of a disturbance and assault in May. They have arrested the man suspected of running the facility it as well as another man who is accused of stealing from the club.

Officers responded to South Main Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 19 and light-blocking curtains prevented police from seeing inside, police said.

They found there was a disturbance inside. When officers went in, they found the storefront was an underground gambling house, with a poker table and poker chips as well as a game of chance, police said.

Police said David Stern, 31, of Thomaston, was operating an illegal gambling facility called The Club Hou$e four days a week. They said the games were advertised on social media and Stern and the club collected 10% of each poker hand.

Stern was charged with illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device and gambling premises as a nuisance. He was released on $10,000 bond and is due in New Britain Superior Court on Sept. 12.

Police also charged a 33-year-old Barkhamsted man. They said he was gambling at the facility and was involved in the disturbance in May, then went back the next morning and stole several items from the business to get back at the club.

He was charged with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the sixth degree and illegal gambling.

Police said they expect to make more arrests.