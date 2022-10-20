DMV Adds More Online Services, Streamlines Website to Reduce Wait Times

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles launched a new website that streamlines all of their services and offers more online resources.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the transition is done in an effort to make online transactions easier, faster and more convenient for customers.

In the coming weeks, Lamont said customers will be able to request refunds when canceling vehicle or vessel registration, and replace lost titles online. These services were only available by completing paper forms until now.

With the new website, there will be more language options available including Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

As a result of online services, DMV wait times have significantly decreased over the last several years, the governor said. In 2018, the average wait time was over an hour and now, it's less than 15 minutes.

“Sitting around at a DMV office waiting to conduct a transaction is frustrating, and I’ve been determined to implement policies that make interacting with this agency more convenient and less time consuming,” Lamont said.

There are now over two dozen online services available to Connecticut drivers. The DMV website is located at ct.gov/dmv.