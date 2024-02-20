Dog Valentine's Day celebration brightens spirits in New Britain

It is National Love Your Pet Day, and what better way to show your four-legged baby the love than with a Valentine?

One New Britain restaurant is stepping up to spread “pawsitivity” with play time and pastries.

Belvedere Restaurant and Café in New Britain organized a Dog Valentine’s Day, letting lap dogs enjoy the lap of luxury.

The event is the brainchild of the restaurant's owner, and dog owner, Ela Konferowicz. She used her expertise to make homemade cupcakes and pastries, and decorate place-settings for each furry guest.

"We love treating our dogs, so we have all of these gourmet doggy cupcakes and treats made for them, set with their own place setting,” Nick Erlacher, a New Britain dog owner, said. “We have Ela over here, owner of Belvedere Café. She is the mastermind and the chef of creating all of these beautiful doggie treats."

Erlacher owns New Britain Flower Shop up the street, and supplied roses for the event.

Some of the dogs that attended are Leo, age 4, Coco Channel, age 2, and rambunctious brother and sister puppies, Fifi and Fritzy.

Konferowicz and the dog lovers in attendance said they are thrilled to do something nice for the pups, who always brighten up their days.

“People love their pets so much, they give us such a comfort and love,” Erlacher said. “Especially walking in after your long day at work. What's the first thing? Your pet runs right up to you gives you continuous love. So this is such a great way to give back to these lovely little animals.”

If you want to treat your dog to this special Valentine’s Day celebration next year, you can call Belvedere Café in advance to reserve a spot.