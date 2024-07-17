North Haven

DOT employee injured in crash on I-91 North in North Haven

Connecticut Department of Transportation

A state Department of Transportation employee was injured in a crash while working on Interstate 91 North in North Haven on Wednesday.

State police said a driver went into the right shoulder near exit 9, hit a DOT truck that was following a sweeping operation and the employee who was in that truck is being treated for injuries.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Fire officials said the DOT truck was rear-ended around 12:44 p.m., two people were injured and crews extracted people who were in the vehicles.

State Police are investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

North HavenTraffic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests NBC: TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us