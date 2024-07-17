DOT employee injured in crash on I-91 North in North Haven

A state Department of Transportation employee was injured in a crash while working on Interstate 91 North in North Haven on Wednesday.

State police said a driver went into the right shoulder near exit 9, hit a DOT truck that was following a sweeping operation and the employee who was in that truck is being treated for injuries.

Fire officials said the DOT truck was rear-ended around 12:44 p.m., two people were injured and crews extracted people who were in the vehicles.

State Police are investigating.