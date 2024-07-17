DOT employee injured in crash on I-91 North in North Haven

A state Department of Transportation employee was injured in a crash while working on Interstate 91 North in North Haven on Wednesday.
State police said a driver went into the right shoulder near exit 9, hit a DOT truck that was following a sweeping operation and the employee who was in that truck is being treated for injuries.
Fire officials said the DOT truck was rear-ended around 12:44 p.m., two people were injured and crews extracted people who were in the vehicles.
State Police are investigating.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.