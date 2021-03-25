Dozens of Car Break-Ins Reported in Newington and Wethersfield

Police in Wethersfield and Newington are investigating dozens of car break-ins at apartment complexes near the Berlin Turnpike.

According to Wethersfield police, they are investigating more than 25 car break-ins, and most of the vehicles had their windows smashed. It happened sometime during the early morning hours Thursday.

Newington police reported similar incidents in their town in the same timeframe. Those vehicles were parked at complexes in the area of Willard Avenue and Richard Street.

Police said it is likely all the incidents are linked.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of any of these incidents is asked to contact the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2900 or Newington Police at 860-666-8445.