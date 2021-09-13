DPH Adding More Covid-19 Testing Sites Across CT

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is opening more Covid-19 testing sites across the state. By the end of the week, there will be 18 state-sponsored Covid-19 testing locations in Connecticut.

Norwich is one of the cities that is hosting a testing site. In partnership with lab company Sema-4 and the Uncas Health District, the state opened a drive-thru testing site outside Dodd Stadium four days a week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The thing we want to do is offer people the opportunity to figure out whether or not they are a carrier," said Patrick McCormack, director of health for the Uncas Health District, which covers several towns in the Norwich region. "What we don't want is for someone to feel like there's a barrier, that the access isn't there."

According to the DPH, the goal is to make testing more accessible, especially in communities with lower vaccination rates and high Covid-19 case rates.

"Unfortunately Norwich does fit that bill. Not just Norwich, but the surrounding towns as well," said McCormack.

McCormack stressed that the vaccine offers the best protection against the virus and the Uncas Health District continues to host vaccine clinics. But with high case rates in the region, he is hoping more access to testing will also help slow the spread.

"What we are asking for people to do is if they feel symptomatic or they had an exposure, that would be really the opportunity to take advantage of the site," said McCormack.

In addition to the state-sponsored sites, pharmacies and other providers are also still offering Covid-19 testing. There are more than 300 testing sites in Connecticut. United Way 211 helps connect people to Covid-19 testing sites and vaccination sites.

"Last week alone we received 32,000 requests for Covid testing information. That is actually up 300% from the volume of inquiries that we received throughout the month of June," said Lisa Tepper Bates, president and CEO of United Way of Connecticut.

This is the full list of state-sponsored testing locations:

Bridgeport, North End Branch Library, Mon-Wed, 6 a.m.-2 p.m., Thurs & Fri, Noon-7 p.m., Sat, 7 a.m .-noon, Sun, Noon-5 p.m.

Bristol, City Hall Parking Lot, Tues, Thurs, Sun, Noon-7 p.m.

Danbury Waldren Vet Hall Mon and Wed, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Sat, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Danbury PAL Building, Tues and Fri, 8 a.m.-noon, Thurs 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Griswold, UCFS, Sat 7a.m.-11a.m.

Hartford, Corner of Albany Ave and Woodland St, Tues and Thurs, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon, Wed, and Fri, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Killingly, Quinebaug Valley Community College, Fri, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. and Sat. 8 a.m.-noon

New Britain, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Mon and Wed, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri and Sat, 12 p.m.-7p.m.

Norwalk, Roton Middle School, Mon, Wed and Thurs, 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Sat and Sun, 9a.m.-1p.m.

Norwich, Dodd Stadium, Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Stamford, Stamford High School, Mon, Wed, Fri 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Sat and Sun, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Waterbury, Brass Mill Center Mall, Wed.- Sat, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Willimantic/Windham, Willimantic Plaza, Fri, Sat, Wed 8 a.m.-2 p.m.



​Starting this week, the state will also open sites in Meriden, Plainfield, Stonington and Waterford. More information on testing locations can be found here.