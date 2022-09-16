Mosquitoes

DPH Announces Second Human Case of West Nile Virus in CT This Year

Mosquitoes-021615
CDC

A second Connecticut resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus this season.

A man between the ages of 30-39 in New Haven County was diagnosed with West Nile virus meningitis, according to the Department of Public Health. He was admitted to the hospital in early September and remains hospitalized, DPH said. His condition is improving.

The first human case of West Nile virus in Connecticut this year was diagnosed on September 2.

"Mosquitoes are still active and West Nile virus continues to circulate in Connecticut. We anticipate continued risk for human infection until the first hard frost in October,” said Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne illness that has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999, according to DPH.

Symptoms of the virus can include fever, body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash. Some patients can develop serious illness affecting the central nervous system.

This article tagged under:

MosquitoesWest Nile Virus
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us