DPH Announces Second Human Case of West Nile Virus in CT This Year

A second Connecticut resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus this season.

A man between the ages of 30-39 in New Haven County was diagnosed with West Nile virus meningitis, according to the Department of Public Health. He was admitted to the hospital in early September and remains hospitalized, DPH said. His condition is improving.

The first human case of West Nile virus in Connecticut this year was diagnosed on September 2.

"Mosquitoes are still active and West Nile virus continues to circulate in Connecticut. We anticipate continued risk for human infection until the first hard frost in October,” said Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne illness that has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999, according to DPH.

Symptoms of the virus can include fever, body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash. Some patients can develop serious illness affecting the central nervous system.