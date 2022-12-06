Driver Going 80-90 Miles Per Hour Involved in Crash in Newington: Police

Police in Newington arrested a man who is accused of driving 80 to 90 miles per hour before a crash Monday night and tossing a gun while leaving the scene.

Officers responded to Monte Vista Avenue at 7:05 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a person who issued a complaint said several cars fled after the gunshots, police said.

Four minutes later, police received calls reporting a crash at Cedar Street and Willard Avenue that caused injuries.

A bystander told officers who responded that one of the drivers involved was walking away from the scene.

Police said officers caught up with the suspect in a yard on Willard Avenue and took him into custody.

Police said they found a handgun with an extended magazine close to where they took the suspect into custody and determined that the man, who does not have a permit to carry a firearm, had tossed it.

Police also said he is the subject of two protective orders, which prohibit him possessing a firearm or ammunition.

The people injured in the crash on Willard Avenue needed to go to the hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Charges filed in connection with the crash include carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, interfering with police, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, two counts of violation of a protective order, evading responsibility involving physical injury, failure to obey traffic control signal and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Officers are investigating reports of gunshots on Monte Vista Avenue and they ask anyone with information to call the Newington Police Department.