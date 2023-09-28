Newington

Drivers asked to avoid area of serious crash in Newington

NBC Connecticut

Drivers are being asked to stay away from the scene of a serious crash in Newington Thursday night.

The police department said the accident happened at the intersection of Church Street and Meadow Street.

Firefighters said a car crashed into a pole and caught fire. People are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

