Drivers asked to avoid area of serious crash in Newington

Drivers are being asked to stay away from the scene of a serious crash in Newington Thursday night.

The police department said the accident happened at the intersection of Church Street and Meadow Street.

Firefighters said a car crashed into a pole and caught fire. People are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Motor Vehicle Accident https://t.co/r5ZJeQ3Tp9 — Newington CT Police (@NewingtonPolice) September 29, 2023

No additional information was immediately available.