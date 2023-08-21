Drivers asked to avoid area of water main break in Vernon

The town of Vernon is asking drivers to stay away from a water main break that has caused road closures Monday night.
Town officials say the water main break happened at Tunnel Road and Willow Stream Drive. As a result, Tunnel Road is closed.
Pictures of the water main break appear to show a road collapsed.
Connecticut Water is responding to the scene to assess the break and make necessary repairs. It's unknown when repairs will be complete.
No additional information was immediately available.