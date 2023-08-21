Drivers asked to avoid area of water main break in Vernon

The town of Vernon is asking drivers to stay away from a water main break that has caused road closures Monday night.

Town officials say the water main break happened at Tunnel Road and Willow Stream Drive. As a result, Tunnel Road is closed.

There is a water main break at Tunnel Road and Willow Stream Drive. Tunnel Road is not passable. Please avoid the area.



Connecticut Water has responded to assess and make repairs. It is not yet known when repairs will be complete. pic.twitter.com/wf5IJlq0wd — Town of Vernon, Connecticut (@TownVernon) August 22, 2023

Pictures of the water main break appear to show a road collapsed.

Connecticut Water is responding to the scene to assess the break and make necessary repairs. It's unknown when repairs will be complete.

No additional information was immediately available.