Drivers Urged to Stay Off CT Roads During Snowstorm

Connecticut is bracing for a big winter snowstorm Saturday that is expected to dump more than a foot of snow on much of the state and state officials are urging people to stay off the roads so crews can clear the snow and emergency responders can get where they need to go.

Gov. Ned Lamont said no tractor-trailers will be allowed on any of the major roads as of 6 a.m. Saturday and he is asking people to stay off the roads tomorrow as well.

Depending on the severity of the storm, cars could be kept off the roads as well, Lamont said, but for now he is asking people to use common sense.

"We're going to wait and see the severity of the storm, there's always a possibility that cars we keep off the roads as well," Lamont said. "Right now, I just implore people to use their common sense and stay off the roads."

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said the department will have more than 600 trucks on the roads and about 800 people working Saturday.

The snowplows travel around 35 miles per hour and have been struck, Giulietti said, and he is asking people to be cautious.

“I need people to be very diligent. Stay off the roads if you can,” he said.

He said DOT is going to have to go from plowing to cleaning up and removing snow.

James Rovella, Commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said troopers will be prepared to assist DOT or drivers on the road, but asked people to stay home.

“Keep the troopers out of harm’s way and let them do their job assisting everyone,” he said.

Options for public transportation will be limited on Saturday.

Commissioner Giulietti said Metro-North will operate on a very limited schedule Saturday, the buses will not be operating and Amtrak will suspend service as of the last train Friday night and won't operate on Saturday.