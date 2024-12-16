Drone sightings continue to pop up around CT as officials work to keep track

A potential drone close to Bradley International Airport was spotted by a pilot coming into the airport, according to new audio recordings.

It's part of a string of reports that continue to come in from around Connecticut.

“It's not big enough to be picking up on my radar scope. It must be a little drone or something.” The audio begins from Bradley’s tower.

“I think it is a drone that's definitely…somebody shouldn't have it up there,” a pilot with Jet Blue responds.

The audio is recorded from the night of Dec. 12, reporting to the tower a potential drone spotted as operations continue at the airport.

The audio indicated operations continued as planned, with no disruption. When asked about the sighting, the Connecticut Airport Authority couldn’t validate the audio, but could confirm reports of a drone near Bradley on Dec. 12 and 13.

They clarify the drones were “never within airport airspace.”

The CAA issued a statement that read, “We are aware of drone sightings in the vicinity of Bradley International Airport. There has been no impact to airport operations. The CAA is working collaboratively with the FAA and federal and state law enforcement on monitoring and addressing any occurrences. For additional information, please contact the TSA."

This Bradley interaction is part of a string of reports around the Northeast of “unidentified ariel phenomenon."

“This massive, very strange, I notice this really strange lights coming toward me,” said Kade Walker in Pine Meadow, Connecticut, near New Hartford.

He sent NBC Connecticut a video he recorded Saturday night showing what he described as a very large drone-like object overhead. It was the second time he had spotted it in two days.

“It was very, very strange and unlike anything I had seen before,” Walker said.

State officials continue to tamp down concerns about potential drone spottings as something nefarious, while also noting they have to take them seriously.

“I think the vast majority of these drones are explainable, I think there are more conspiracy theories then there are drones in the sky, but I need to get to the bottom of this,” Governor Ned Lamont said when asked about the drone activity recently.

He said the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection continues to communicate with federal and local partners regarding the now-dozens of reported sightings they have received.

Connecticut State Police have also set up an in-depth log to collect as much information as possible of reported sightings.

“I’m not ducking this. We ought to know what’s in the sky to make sure you’re safe,” Lamont said.

Back in Pine Meadow, Walker doesn’t know exactly what he saw, but felt it was out of the ordinary. He decided to share the video, so people could come to their own conclusions.

“It’s kind of a mixed bag of kind of ideas on what it is, and I don’t want to jump to conclusions about what it is, but might as well put it out there and people can decide for themselves,” Walker said.