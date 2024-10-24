Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day Tour coming to Mohegan Sun Arena

The Dropkick Murphys are coming to Connecticut.

The band will be returning to Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, March 13 with the St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour.

The 14-city tour starts in Huntington, New York on Feb. 26 and ends with a show in Uncasville, then four shows at at MGM Music Hall in their hometown of Boston between March 14 and March 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and they will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, subject to availability.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Fans will hear Dropkick Murphys’ classics as well as songs from their recently released single “Sirens,” and possibly other new songs from their next album, which will be released in 2025, according to Mohegan Sun.

You can listen to “Sirens” here.

The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket will be joining the Droppkick Murphys as supporting acts.