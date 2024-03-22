Early voting in Connecticut begins Tuesday with the presidential primary

There really is no strong party contest on either the Republican or Democratic ballot for the April 2 Presidential Primary, but officials want voters to still show up Tuesday for an historic day in Connecticut: the first day of early voting.

“It would be great to use early voting this first time we have it in Connecticut, so you could see how it works and get comfortable with it,” said Patricia Rossi, co-president of the League of Women Voters Connecticut.

Early voting was approved in November 2022, so now you don’t have to wait in long lines on election days to cast your ballots. Each city and town must provide at least one early voting location for elections.

For the April 2 Presidential Primary, early voting is available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday next week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I think it’s really important for us to educate people not just once but many times about early voting, so people can get in the practice of understanding it, because it takes a long time for people to digest that information,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

It will be a test of logistics for many locations according to Rossi, who helped lobby for ten years to make the option available.

“What we’ve learned from other states is that early voting takes pressure off of Election Day and it helps us work out the glitches.”

You must be a registered voter to vote early, or you have to register by Monday. That’s also the deadline to switch parties to vote on one of the four early voting days.

“If they have a decent turnout, that means it’s going to work better in November when people are really going to want to get in and out,” Rossi said.