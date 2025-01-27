3.8 magnitude earthquake in Maine felt across Connecticut

There was an earthquake off the coast of Maine on Monday morning and people across Connecticut have reported feeling it.

The earthquake, a magnitude 3.8, happened near York Harbor, Maine, around 10:22 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey website has reports from residents from Thompson to Danbury that they felt it.

You can find the maps of towns were people felt the earthquake here.

There was an earthquake in Connecticut earlier this year.

There was a 1.8 magnitude earthquake new Moodus on Saturday, Jan. 18.