Earthquakes

3.8 magnitude earthquake in Maine felt across Connecticut

USGS

There was an earthquake off the coast of Maine on Monday morning and people across Connecticut have reported feeling it.

The earthquake, a magnitude 3.8, happened near York Harbor, Maine, around 10:22 a.m.  

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The U.S. Geological Survey website has reports from residents from Thompson to Danbury that they felt it.

East Haddam Jan 20

There was a 1.8 magnitude earthquake near Moodus this weekend

San Francisco Jan 10

3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes in San Francisco

Earthquakes Dec 16, 2024

Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Pacific island nation of Vanuatu

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

You can find the maps of towns were people felt the earthquake here.

There was an earthquake in Connecticut earlier this year.

There was a 1.8 magnitude earthquake new Moodus on Saturday, Jan. 18.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us