East Hampton Schools Basketball Coach Suspended After Video Controversy

East Hampton Public Schools says they've suspended their high school girl's basketball coach, who also serves as the district's athletic director, after an incident at a game last month.

A video of a game between East Hampton High School and Valley Regional High School appears to show coach Shaun Russell shoving one of his players in the middle of the game on Dec. 20.

"Regardless of the excitement of an athletic contest, we expect our coaches to temper their behavior to represent the high ideals of the East Hampton Public Schools," Smith said in a statement to NBC Connecticut.

The school district says Russell was "suspended for a period of time" immediately following the game.

He has been placed on administrative leave while the district conducts an investigation into the incident, according to the superintendent.