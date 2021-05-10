East Hartford Democratic Town Committee Chair Steps Down Over Allegations on Social Media

East Hartford Democratic Town Committee Chair Craig Stevenson has submitted his resignation after what other local leaders described as a video that surfaced on social media and requires police investigation.

A video posted on Youtube by a group called East Coast Predators alleges Stevenson participated in a text conversation with them and agreed to meet what he believed was a 15-year-old boy for sex.

East Hartford police confirmed they are investigating a video uploaded over the weekend, but did not specifically name Stevenson as a subject of their investigation.

East Hartford's Legislative Delegation and the town's Democratic Town Committee confirmed Stevenson's resignation. The delegation said in a statement the resignation centered around “disturbing and abhorrent allegations surfacing on social media.”

“While a police investigation is necessary, what appears to take place in the video does not represent the values of our community. In light of the actions demonstrated in the video and the allegations against Craig Stevenson, he has formally submitted his resignation. This is a necessary action that needed to happen. If you have specific information related to these allegations, please contact the local authorities," the joint statement from State Senator Saud Anwar (D – South Windsor), House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D – East Hartford, Manchester), State Representative Jeff Currey (D – East Hartford, Manchester, South Windsor), and State Representative Henry Genga (D – East Hartford) reads.

NBC Connecticut tried to reach Stevenson at his home for comment, but we were met by a family member who asked the crew to leave the property.