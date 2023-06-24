East Hartford man shot, killed in Hartford

A man from East Hartford has died after a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Zion Street around 3 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification. Authorities said several rounds of gunfire were picked up by ShotSpotter.

While police were responding, they said a man, later identified as 32-year-old Emilio Camacho, of East Hartford, arrived at Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was dropped off in a private vehicle.

Camacho was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators said a crime scene was found on Zion Street and the investigation is ongoing.

According to police, officers believe there may have been some kind of gathering in the area and believe there were more people there than just Camacho and the suspect. It's possible the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.